Haryana ramps up preparation for Covid-19 vaccination drive

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:20 IST

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has stepped up preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive by starting the registration of those who will be administered shots in the first phase, a senior official told news agency PTI. The state has been witnessing a drop in its daily Covid-19 tally for almost a month with 534 new cases and 662 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora, said that the health department has already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and over 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for administering the vaccine.

“Moreover, to ensure the vaccine reaches every district, the health department has 22 vaccine vans (insulated) for transporting vaccines across the state,” the chief secretary said.

Data of more than 190,000 health workers - belonging to both government and private sectors - has been uploaded on the CoWIN portal, which was formed by the central government for monitoring the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

Arora said the health department will expeditiously roll out the vaccine once it is available and added that vaccine introduction will span over a year with several groups being included in a sequential manner starting from health care workers

On the availability of cold storages for doses, he said the state has sufficient cold chain space to meet additional requirements. “All districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and a majority of them have already created extra space for the same,” he added.

According to the health department bulletin, Haryana has logged over 258,000 coronavirus cases till now out of which 250,502 people have been cured/discharged while 2,842 have died. Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari and Hisar are some of the regions which continue to have a high Covid-19 positivity rate. Health authorities in the state have tested over 1 million people in the previous one month with 236,000 being tested last week.

