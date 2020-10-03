e-paper
Haryana records 23 deaths, 1,476 new cases

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana on Friday recorded 23 deaths, spread across 12 districts, and 1,476 fresh cases of Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 1,425 and the cumulative count of cases is 1, 31,388.

In the past 24 hours 1,678 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 1, 16, 716. The active cases came down to 13, 247 from 13, 472 on Thursday.

As of Friday, Haryana’s recovery rate rose to 88.83% from 88.55% on Thursday, the rate at which infections are doubling also improved from 30 days to 31 on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 6.68% against 6.69% a day earlier, the bulletin said.

Gurugram recorded 261 new cases, Faridabad (157), Hisar (117), Rohtak (101), Jind (99), Yamunanagar (96), Ambala (85), Rewari (76), Sirsa (65), Sonepat (54), Karnal (52), Panipat (46), Kurukshetra (46), Panchkula (45), Jhajjar (37), Mahendergarh (31), Palwal (27), Bhiwani (27), Kaithal (23), Charkhi Dadri (15), Fatehabad (11), Nuh (5).

The bulletin said there are 312 critically ill patients that included 40 on ventilator support and 272 on oxygen support.

