Haryana restricts entry of visitors at civil secretariat

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:13 IST

Twelve people succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Haryana on Thursday while the state logged 1,293 new infections, the health bulletin said.

In view of the increasing risk of Covid-19 spread, Haryana government on Thursday announced to ‘restrict the entry of all visitors in Haryana civil secretariat’ here, except government officers/officials residing in the tricity till further orders, an official spokesperson said.

As per the bulletin, in Rewari, Panchkula and Kurukshetra districts, two patients each died of the infection, while one death each was reported from Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Karnal, Jhajjar and Nuh. Two people also lost their lives to the virus in Panipat on Thursday, as per the local authorities.

The death toll has risen to 646 (456 men, 190 women) and the cumulative number of people so far found Covid-19 positive has reached 59,298.

Even though there has been a steady rise in the number of fresh cases, as many as 48,690 people have recovered from the infection. On Thursday, 1,077 patients — including 254 in Sirsa, 141 in Faridabad and 72 in Yamunanagar — were discharged/recovered.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 9,962 until Thursday evening. Panipat district had maximum 1,068 active cases, followed by 936 in Gurugram, while Nuh had the lowest active cases (67) in the state.

On Thursday, Gurugram logged 141 new cases, Faridabad 96 cases, Sonepat 123, Rewari 75, Ambala 71, Rohtak 47, and Panipat 79.

Karnal registered 37 infections, Hisar 61, Palwal 15, Panchkula 94, Mahendergarh 63, Jhajjar 24, Bhiwani 46, Kurukshetra 45, Nuh 18, Sirsa 47, Yamunanagar 81, Fatehabad 47, Kaithal 62, and Jind 21.

The doubling rate further improved to 34 days on Thursday and the test per million count rose to 41,467.

Meanwhile in Ambala, the municipal corporation has decided to ban public dealing at its office till August 31.