Haryana’s Baroda assembly byelection on November 3, counting on November 10

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:14 IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the Baroda assembly byelection in Haryana will be held on November 3 and counting will be conducted on November 10.

The assembly seat in Sonepat district had fallen vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda on April 12.

According to the Representation of People Act, an assembly byelection has to be conducted within six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy. The due date for conducting the byelection thus would have been in October.

However, Section 151-A of the Act provides that the Election Commission, in consultation with the central government, can defer the byelection if it certifies that it is difficult to hold the byelection within the said period.