Haryana schools to reopen on July 27 for teaching, non-teaching staff

Haryana schools to reopen on July 27 for teaching, non-teaching staff

ACS, school education, says educational institutions will be opened for students only after approval from the Centre

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Schools in Haryana will reopen from July 27 for the teaching and non-teaching staff, the state government said on Wednesday.

However, students will not attend schools, education minister Kanwar Pal said.

His statement came after the directorate of school education’s previous order caused confusion among the students and their parents. “The schools will reopen on 27 July, 2020 i.e. Monday. This is for your kind information and further necessary action,” read the order issued earlier by the assistant director (academic) on behalf of additional chief secretary (school education).

Mahavir Singh, additional chief secretary, school education, said the educational institutions will be opened for students only after the approval from the Centre and issuance of the standard operating procedures (SoPs).

SUMMER VACATIONS TILL JULY 26

Minister Kanwar Pal said the schools will remain closed from July 1, 2020, to July 26, 2020, for summer vacations.

“During the vacations, there is no need for teachers and non-academic staff to be present at the schools. The Union home ministry will issue necessary guidelines regarding the decision to permit students to attend schools as per the circumstances prevailing at that time,” he added.

He said during the summer vacations, the Chief Minister’s Distance Education Programme will continue to function.

Last month, the state government had asked the teaching staff of government and private schools to return to their offices to carry out urgent administrative works. As the teaching and non-teaching staff needed summer vacation, the fresh orders were issued on Wednesday.

.

