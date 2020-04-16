e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana sees 6 new cases, tally now 191

Haryana sees 6 new cases, tally now 191

Senior officials said while all three persons found positive in Nuh have Tablighi link, one patient each from Sonepat and Panipat are relatives of Covid-19 patients

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh/Panchkula
With six more persons testing positive for Covid-19, the total number of cases in Haryana climbed to 191 on Wednesday.

Senior officials said while all three persons found positive in Nuh have Tablighi link, one patient each from Sonepat and Panipat are relatives of Covid-19 patients. The sixth case was reported from Panchkula, where the 48-year-old husband of woman from Sector 15 tested positive for the infection.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur confirmed the development. The man was admitted to the civil hospital’s isolation ward on Tuesday night after his wife tested positive. Panchkula DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said till now, 26 contacts of the woman have been traced, including family members, relatives and a private doctor who examined her, along with his family. The woman had got her health checkup done at a private clinic in Sector 11 on April 6.

It has been learnt that some relatives of the couple had visited them from Delhi in the last week of March; however it is yet to be ascertained how she got infected.

43 DISCHARGED SO FAR

The health department bulletin said two more patients from Gurugram and Fatehabad were discharged on Wednesday, taking the tally of the cured people to 43.

There are now 145 active cases in the state.

