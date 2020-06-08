HC notice to Chandigarh admin on schools uploading balance sheets

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:15 IST

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration was issued a notice by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday to respond to a plea filed by private schools in the city challenging its order to upload balance sheets on their websites.

The high court bench of justice RK Jain and justice Ashok Kumar Verma has sought the administration’s response by June 16.

The petition was filed by the Independent Schools’ Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city after 51 schools on May 22 were issued show cause notices for not uploading their balance sheets for the last financial year, which the administration said in violation of laws..

The schools have also challenged the constitution of a fee regulatory authority under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act extended to Chandigarh administration.

The law was adopted by the administration in 2018.

The schools have argued that asking them to upload their balance sheets online violate their rights. It has also been argued that the fee regulatory body, constituted under the law, does not provide representation to private schools.