HC notice to Punjab, law varsity over fee collection

The HC has directed that no late fee should be charged from students in the meantime.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Students have alleged that the varsity has asked them to deposit full semester fee of ₹1.13 lakh which is beyond tuition charges.
Students have alleged that the varsity has asked them to deposit full semester fee of ₹1.13 lakh which is beyond tuition charges. (Courtesy: University website)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put Punjab government and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, on notice over a plea from students challenging the varsity’s decision to charge full fee for next semester, among other issues, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court bench of justice BS Walia has sought response from the varsity and the state government by July 17 and asked that in the meantime no late fee should be charged from the students, said senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who appeared for the students. A detailed order is awaited.

The petition filed by Aditya Kashyap and five other students alleges that the varsity has asked them to deposit full semester fee of ₹1.13 lakh by July 10 which was beyond tuition fee. They had submitted that around 50 percent of the same is being charged towards allied fee for campus development fund, moot court fees, examination fee, library and hostel fee even as students are not residing there since March.

It was stated that RGNUL is getting huge grants from Punjab and as per records, there is FDR of ₹48 crore available with the varsity. RGNUL waived off rent up to 25 percent to shops, canteen, mess etc, but students are being charged fully along with late fee. However, when approached, the varsity did not take into account the grievance of students, the court was informed.

