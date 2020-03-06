HC order on Sukhna catchment area: Capt forms panel to devise strategy with Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:22 IST

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered the constitution of a six-member committee to devise a comprehensive strategy in the light of the recent Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) relating to the constructions in the Sukhna catchment area.

The HC on March 2 had declared Sukhna Lake a legal entity and ordered the demolition of unauthorised as well as legal constructions in its catchment area within three months. Besides the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, along with the UT adviser, were told to constitute high-power committees to fix accountability for “such large-scale” unauthorised constructions.

“It is not viable to displace the tens of thousands of people living in the constructions around the lake,” said the CM while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday.

The CM asked advocate general (AG) Atul Nanda to coordinate with his Haryana counterpart to ensure a formidable defence in response to the HC order, and the chief secretary (CS) to designate nodal officers from forests and local government departments to assist the AG office to prepare the state’s response in the court, said an official spokesperson after the meeting.

The spokesperson said the committee set up by the CM will be headed by chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar, with principal secretary to chief minister (PSCM) Tejveer Singh besides Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, MLAs Parminder Singh Pinki, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Kanwar Sandhu and Amandeep Singh as members. The committee has been told to devise the future course of action in consultation with the AG office, involving all stakeholders including Haryana.