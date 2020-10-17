e-paper
Himachal logs 3 deaths, 275 new virus cases

There are 2,678 active cases in the state, the death toll has climbed to 260

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
NCC cadets upbraiding people for not wearing face masks properly on The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.     
NCC cadets upbraiding people for not wearing face masks properly on The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.     (Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 275 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 18,797.

Of the new cases, 84 were reported in Mandi, 49 in Shimla, 29 in Solan, 24 in Kangra, 20 in Kullu, 16 each in Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti, 14 in Bilaspur, 13 in Una, 5 in Chamba, 4 in Hamirpur and one in Kinnaur.

The death toll climbed to 260 as three more people died due to the virus. Of the fatalities, two were reported in Mandi and one in Shimla.

There are 2,678 active cases in the state while the tally of cured has reached 15,823 after 234 more patients have been cured. As many as 3,43,186 tests have been conducted in the state till date.

With 3,434 cases Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 2,763 infections were recorded till date. Mandi has 2,365 cases, Sirmaur 2,093, Shimla 1,936, Una 1,461, Bilaspur 1,115, Hamirpur 1,077, Chamba 1,026, Kullu 1,004, Lahaul-Spiti 286 and Kinnaur 237.

