Himachal logs 5 deaths, 364 fresh coronavirus cases

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:20 IST

Himachal on Monday recorded five deaths and 364 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 9,923.

Of the new cases, 106 were reported in Solan—the highest ever single-day spike in any district, 101 in Mandi, 51 in Kangra, 30 in Una, 28 in Shimla, 12 Bilaspur, 10 each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur, 7 in Chamba, five in Kullu and four in Hamirpur.

Three people died in Kangra and one fatality each was reported in Shimla and Sirmaur district, taking the death toll to 80. One of the deceased, a 32-year-old youth, was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) two days ago for stomachache. His sample came out positive and he died on Monday.

A 72-year-old man from Paonta Sahib was the second fatality. He had tested positive and was shifted to IGMC, Shimla, on Sunday. The patient was diabetic and also suffered from respiratory distress.

In Kangra, a 62-year-old man, who was diabetic and suffering from hypertension, was initially admitted at zonal hospital in Dharamsala on Sunday. He was shifted to Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda on Monday where he succumbed to the contagin.

Another patient, a 72-year-old man, suffering from hypertension, died in Palampur.

Third fatality was 95-year-old from Nurpur who was brought to RPGMC, Tanda critical condition passed away in the evening,

As many as 44 people have died due to the contagion this year alone. The death rate has reached 0.8% against 0.5% in August.

Active cases climbed up to 3,666 and 6,167 people have recovered. The state has a confirmation rate of over 1300 cases per million while the recovery rate was down to 63.2%.

New infections have grown at a rate of 3.7% in the last one week.

With 2,275 cases, Solan is the worst-hit district in the state followed by Kangra where 1,535 cases have been reported. Sirmaur has 1,259 cases, Mandi 909, Una 871, Hamirpur 738, Chamba 639, Shimla 632, Bilaspur 527, Kullu 388 and Kinnaur has 121 cases. Lahaul-Spiti is the least-hit district with only 29 cases.