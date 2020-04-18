e-paper
Chandigarh / Himachal receives rain, snow; temperature drops by seven degrees

Himachal receives rain, snow; temperature drops by seven degrees

Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla for April 19 and 20.

Apr 18, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Lightening lights up the hills in Shimla on Saturday.
Lightening lights up the hills in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

With the higher reaches of the state in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti receiving snowfall, the maximum temperature of the hill state dropped by seven degree Celsius. The lower and middle hills of the state were also lashed by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

State’s meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbances, snowfall and rainfall were likely to continue till April 24.

Minimum temperature dropped by three to four degrees while maximum temperatures dropped by six to seven degrees.

State’s Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla for April 19 and 20.

Shimla, the state’s capital, received 18.8 mm rain and recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2°C

Kufri received 13mm rainfall and recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3°C while Manali received 52mm rain and recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4°C. Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35mm rain and recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C. Dharamshala in Kangra district also received 11.6mm rain and recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8°C.

Solan received 11.4 mm rain, Bilaspur received 14mm and Palampur received 25.2mm rain, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 °C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district received 8cm snow and at -0.1°C was the coldest in the state while Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur was the hottest as it recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C.

