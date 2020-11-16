Himachal’s tourist destinations of Manali, Kufri get season’s first snowfall

Himachal Pradesh’s tourist destination of Manali besides Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla received the season’s first snowfall with the temperature dipping across the state on Monday.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the mid-hills that began on Sunday night will continue on Monday.

The 97-km national highway number 305 was closed for traffic between between Sainj and Aut due to fresh snow at the 10, 570-ft Jalori Pass in Kullu district. Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said that roads beyond Palchan and Solang Nalla were also shut and people have been urged not to venture to these areas until the snow is cleared.

Sangla received 25cm of snowfall, Gondla 20cm, Kothi 20cm, Khoksar 10cm, Kalpa 5.6cm, Keylong 4cm and Manali 2cm of snowfall followed by 20mm of rainfall.

In Shimla district, Khadrala got 18cm of snowfall, Shilaroo 10.4cm and Kufri 7cm. Light to moderate snowfall occurred at Kharapathar and Narkanda.

SHIMLA SHIVERS AT 3.6 degrees

Dalhousie received 33mm of rainfall, Solan 27mm, Shimla 21.6mm, Una 16mm, Palampur 15mm, Dharamshala 12.6mm and Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi 11mm each.

The minimum temperatures also dropped by one to two degrees in the past 24 hours

Shimla recorded a low of 3.6°C, while Kufri, 14 km from Shimla, froze at 0°C.

Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded minimum temperatures of 0.2°C, 5.8°C and 0.6°C, respectively.

Una recorded a low of 11°C, Bilaspur recorded 11°C, Hamirpur 10.4°C, Nahan 12.5°C and Kalpa minus 0.8°C, while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 3°C.