e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hindi as official language of courts: HC notice to Haryana on plea challenging move

Hindi as official language of courts: HC notice to Haryana on plea challenging move

As per the recent amendment carried out by the government, Section 3-A of the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969, mandates the use of Hindi as “sole official language” for work in civil and criminal courts as well as other courts and tribunals in the state

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Haryana government’s move to make Hindi the official language for lower courts in the state.

The high court bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh has sought the state’s response by June 29.

As per the recent amendment carried out by the government, Section 3-A of the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969, mandates the use of Hindi as “sole official language” for work in civil and criminal courts as well as other courts and tribunals in the state.

The objective sought to be achieved from the promulgation is not clear, the court was told adding that the move is ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’. The provision creates barriers to justice for non-Hindi-speaking citizens, constraining advocates ill-versed with Hindi from appearing before courts. It acts as a restriction upon the right of an advocate to practise before any court within the territory of India, the court was told adding that the law provides for training to court-staff and officials, but not for advocates.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In