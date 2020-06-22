Hindi as official language of courts: HC notice to Haryana on plea challenging move

chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Haryana government’s move to make Hindi the official language for lower courts in the state.

The high court bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh has sought the state’s response by June 29.

As per the recent amendment carried out by the government, Section 3-A of the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969, mandates the use of Hindi as “sole official language” for work in civil and criminal courts as well as other courts and tribunals in the state.

The objective sought to be achieved from the promulgation is not clear, the court was told adding that the move is ‘arbitrary and unreasonable’. The provision creates barriers to justice for non-Hindi-speaking citizens, constraining advocates ill-versed with Hindi from appearing before courts. It acts as a restriction upon the right of an advocate to practise before any court within the territory of India, the court was told adding that the law provides for training to court-staff and officials, but not for advocates.