Hooda asks Haryana govt to simplify procurement process for farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:02 IST

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday urged the Haryana government to understand the distress of farmers and buy every grain of their produce.

“Money is being deducted in the name of moisture content from farmers who are arriving with their mustard crops in the market. They are being denied full crop rates. The buying process is so complex that it is beyond the comprehension of most farmers. Instead of buying crops in one lot, farmers are being called to the mandis repeatedly. This increases the transportation expense and also forces them to make unnecessary trips to the mandi, thereby breaking lockdown and social distancing rules,” Hooda said.

He said the government has purchased about 5% mustard (of its estimated production) in the last three days. “Based on the trends so far and the arrangements made, it seems difficult if the government will be able to buy the entire crop within the schedule. Farmers are given one-day notice to sell their crops and they get the message only a day before the date of purchase. Therefore, it becomes difficult for them to make arrangements and reach Mandi at such a short notice,” Hooda said.

He said the government should coordinate with grain merchants and should make them the handling agents.