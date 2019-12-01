HP BJP to get new chief before Dec 20: Jai Ram

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 22:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a new chief before December 20, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

While interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a public meeting at Bagachanogi in Seraj constituency of Mandi district, Thakur said, “The process for organisational elections is nearing completion and the new state party chief will be elected before December 20.” He, however, dropped a hint that there was more wait in store for aspirants of a cabinet berth.

The CM dodged a query on the new BJP chief and said “the new chief will be from Himachal”.

The names of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) chairman Rajeev Bhardwaj, former Naina Devi legislator Randheer Sharma, industries minister Bikram Thakur and political advisor to chief minister Trilok Jamwal are making rounds for the post.

State BJP general secretary Ram Singh and former two-term Lok Sabha member from Shimla parliamentary constituency Virender Kashyap is also lobbying hard for the top slot.

While responding to a question on the much-awaited cabinet expansion, the CM indicated that it may take some more time.

“I had a discussion with the party high command about the cabinet expansion. The final decision is to be taken by the central leadership,” Thakur said, adding that the cabinet will be expanded whenever the high command gives a go-ahead.

Two cabinet berths fell vacant in the state following resignation of power minister Anil Sharma, who stepped down after the Congress fielded his son Ashray Sharma from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in the parliamentary elections held in May this year.

Another cabinet position was vacated by the former food and civil supply minister Kishan Kapoor, who was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The name of Vidhan Sabha speaker Rajeev Bindal is also among those aspiring for a cabinet berth. Bindal is said to be keen to join the government. Hamirpur legislator Narender Thakur and Bhoranj MLA Kamlesh Kumari is also in the race.

It is likely that Thakur may change portfolios of some ministers whose performance is not upto the mark or may even drop them.

Jai Ram doles out

sops in Seraj

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who visited his home turf Seraj constituency in Mandi district on Sunday, announced sub-tehsil for Bagachanogi besides laying foundation stones of development projects worth ₹13 crore.

While addressing a public meeting at Bagachanogi, the CM said people of the area have supported him for more than two decades and he has strived hard to live up to their expectations.

“Being a remote area government emphasised on strengthening road connectivity by taking up several rural road projects in the constituency,” Thakur said, adding that it was due to the faith and benevolence of people that Seraj is literally on the ‘shikhar’.

Apart from listing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, the CM also cited several public welfare schemes launched by the state government.

“The state government launched Him Care scheme to cover 22 lakh people who were not covered under Ayushmaan Bharat and till date, over 45,000 people have been benefitted by it,” Thakur said.

“Similarly, Grihini Suvidha Yojna covers the households who don’t possess cooking gas and have been excluded from centre-sponsored Ujjwala Yojna. This will also help in making the state smoke-free,” he added.

He said the ‘Jan Manch’ programme ensures that grievances of public were redressed in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated building of primary health centre at Bagachanogi and a lift water supply scheme that will benefit half a dozen villages of the area.

He also laid foundation stones of inspection hut of irrigation and public health department, the building of Government Senior Secondary School at Bhatkidhar and office-cum-residence of assistant engineer, IPH sub-division Bagachanogi.

Foundation stones of buildings of three schools, forest inspection huts at Bhatkidhar and Spehnidhar and forest interpretation centre at Shattadhar were also laid by the chief minister.