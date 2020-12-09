HP CM lays foundation stones of development projects worth ₹94 crore

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:34 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹94 crore in Shimla rural assembly segment through video conferencing on Tuesday.

He unveiled 12 projects including the block development office (BDO) at Totu; a science block at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Dhami; the new building of GSSS, Shakrah; primary health centre buildings at Ghanahatti, Sharda and Mandorghat and Basantpur; industrial training institute (ITI) buildings at Dargi, Sunni; bus stand, Sunni; combined office building, Dhami; and Lok Nirman Bhawan, Dhami.

Thakur also laid foundation stones of 11 projects major being the lift water supply scheme Basantpur under the Jal Jeevan Mission, lift water supply scheme from Bagharu khad to Talosh gram panchayat, Phase-I and lift water supply scheme Nayaser Khad to Dhar Phase-II, lift water supply scheme from Pandoa Khad to Kail Bagri, Himari and the lift water supply scheme, Taloti Khatnol.

He said the state government was ensuring that the pace of development was not halted due to the pandemic.