Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Husband, in-laws booked for dowry after death of pregnant woman in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The district police have booked the husband in-laws of a 29-year-old pregnant woman after postmortem reports cleared that she had died due to abdominal injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws.

The victim, Gagandeep Kaur, was pregnant when she was admitted at a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place on April 10, but the case was registered on Friday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as victim’s husband Harwinder Singh, mother-in-law Kiranpal and father-in-law Roshan Lal, all residents of Kaithal.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kotawali police station, said that the victim had suffered three miscarriages within a few years.

“The doctor had declared her unfit for pregnancy after which her in-laws had started to abuse and thrash her. They had even harassed her for dowry,” the cop said.

“Despite doctor’s warnings, her husband kept trying to get her pregnant. In April, her in-laws had kicked her in the abdomen. Following which, she was hospitalised,” police said.

“She died on April 10 while undergoing treatment. Earlier, her maternal family suspected that she had died due to negligence on part of the doctors,” the SHO said.

“But the postmortem reports have revealed that she died due to abdominal injuries. We have registered a case against her husband and in-laws under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” police said.

