Hyderabad rape accused rightly shot dead: Haryana minister Anil Vij

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Haryana home minister Anil Vij making a point.
Haryana home minister Anil Vij making a point. (IANS FILE PHOTO )
         

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday justified the killing in an alleged encounter of all four accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“Have the Hyderabad gang-rape accused been shot dead?” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Happened (encounter), how it happened but it was ‘rightly okayed’,” Vij added.

The tweet of Haryana home minister Anil Vij justifying the police encounter.
The tweet of Haryana home minister Anil Vij justifying the police encounter. ( Twitter )

The accused were killed in the early hours of Friday when they allegedly snatched weapons from the police and tried to escape from Chatanpally near Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad.

Police sources said they were gunned down at the same spot where the accused had dumped the victim’s body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after the gangrape near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accused were taken to the spot by the Cyberabad police for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation.

