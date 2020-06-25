e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / IIT Ropar only Indian institute to feature in Times Young University Rankings 2020

IIT Ropar only Indian institute to feature in Times Young University Rankings 2020

Among the top 70 young universities, IIT Ropar has been ranked 62nd in the world.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:06 IST
Bahadurjeet Singh
Bahadurjeet Singh
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said the driving force behind the success of the institute was its state-of-the-art-research infrastructure, dedicated to support world-class research, which boasts cutting-edge equipment and highly-qualified faculty.
IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said the driving force behind the success of the institute was its state-of-the-art-research infrastructure, dedicated to support world-class research, which boasts cutting-edge equipment and highly-qualified faculty.(HT FILE)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has emerged as the only Indian institution to appear in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2020 released on Wednesday in the United Kingdom.

Among the top 70 young universities, IIT Ropar has been ranked 62nd in the world.

The young university ranking puts spotlight on the best universities under 50 years old and utilises five broad parameters of teaching, research, international outlook and industrial output to rate them.

IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said the driving force behind the success of the institute was its state-of-the-art-research infrastructure, dedicated to support world-class research, which boasts cutting-edge equipment and highly-qualified faculty.

Professor Das said that IIT Ropar, a 12-year-old institute, had gained worldwide popularity for its global competitiveness. IIT Ropar has not only risen in the overall Times Higher Education World ranking but also in Asia University Rankings 2020, at 47 rank. “We’ve also improved our position in national ranking coming out as the best institute in the region of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh,” said professor Das.

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In