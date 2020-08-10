e-paper
IMD warns of heavy rain in Chandigarh

IMD warns of heavy rain in Chandigarh

Maximum temperature of the city remained consistent between Sunday and Monday at 33.3°C

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters driving through the rain in Chandigarh on Monday
Commuters driving through the rain in Chandigarh on Monday
         

After the city received 30.4mm rain on Monday, India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the region including Chandigarh with a chance of heavy rain up to 60mm in the coming days.

As per IMD, at isolated places heavy rain up to 60 mm and thunderstorm with wind speeds up to 45 km/h are expected.

The alert has been issued till Wednesday by the officials. “Rainfall activity is likely to decrease by Wednesday evening, although spells of rain can continue till the weekend,” officials said.

This was the first major spell of rain in the city this month after 31.6 mm of rain on August 1. Maximum temperature of the city remained consistent between Sunday and Monday at 33.3°C. Minimum temperature fell down from 28.9°C on Sunday to 27.5°C on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31°C-32°C while minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.

