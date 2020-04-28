In 40 days, Covid cases in Haryana cross 300 mark

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 01:14 IST

It took just about 40 days for Haryana to cross the 300 mark as the state registered five new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

It was on March 16 that state’s first positive case was reported from Gurugram. With the state government launching a search for Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts from March 31, a spurt in new cases was seen, which reached 96 by April 6. The next day, the count swelled to 119 and by April 10, it was 162. By April 16, the tally had crossed the 200 mark. The next 100 cases surfaced within next 11 days only.

Among the five new cases reported on Monday, one is from Jhajjar, the district which had so far managed to keep itself virus-free, but now lost its ‘green zone’ tag.

The remaining infections were reported from Sonepat (2), Ambala (1) and Faridabad (1). Notably, though state health bulletin mentioned only one case from Jhajjar, the local administration confirmed five cases.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said among those infected are a pharmacist from Bahadurgarh, a vegetable seller and three family members of an infected Delhi constable, who hails from Saloda village in the district. Jhajjar DC Jitender Kumar said all of them have a Delhi connection.

In Sonepat, whose tally is now 22, civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said, one of the patients is a man from Khubdu village who had come in contact with an infected Haryana policeman of the same village, while the other is a Haryana cop, a resident of Nuh, who was posted at Kakroi checkpost.

Ambala CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “A 63-year-old woman from Ratangarh area has been tested positive for the disease. She is diabetic and has been suffering from some kidney-related ailment for last three years for which she undergoes dialysis twice a week. She is admitted to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.” Ambala has so far recorded 14 Covid patients, of whom three are undergoing treatment at Chandigarh, while one died earlier this month.

VIJ FOR SEALING BORDERS WITH DELHI

Health minister Anil Vij said the state government, which had sealed its Sonepat district borders with Delhi, was seriously contemplating to seal the Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad borders with the national capital as well.

“It is clear from the Covid-19 cases reported from Sonepat and now Jhajjar that all these patients have a Delhi connection. They were either themselves working or frequenting Delhi or were in contact with Delhi residents,” Vij said. Referring to virus spread in Haryana, he said, “The Delhi administration should itself have immediately quarantined the Tablighis and stopped them from going to other states.”

RECOVERY RATE OVER 70%

Though there have been 301 positive cases in Haryana, the number of active patients is 85 and the recovery rate is 71%. Till date, as many as 213 patients have been cured. On Monday, 14 persons walked out of hospitals, including eight from Faridabad, five from Nuh and one from Gurugram.