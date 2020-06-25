Indian-American docs, gurdwara launch food drive for corona patients

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:16 IST

Indian-American doctors along with a prominent gurdwara have launched a food drive for the people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin and the leading Maryland gurdwara -- Guru Nanak Foundation of America -- held their first food drive over the weekend serving more than 350 families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Maryland and Virginia suburbs of Washington DC continue to show a significant impact of the coronavirus. During these difficult Covid-19 times when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, several Indian-American entities demonstrated unprecedented unity in coming together and raising funds for several food drives in schools, community colleges, temples and gurdwaras, a media release said on Wednesday.

The association and the gurdwara were supported by several other Indian-American organisations, including India Development and Relief Fund, United Hindu, Jain temples, Hindu American Community Services and American Diversity Group.

The association has taken a lead role in helping with prescriptions for hundreds of patients who were not able to return to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have run out of medicines.

This effort was launched by Sewa International, a leading charitable organisation in the US, working on many aspects of the pandemic such as food kitchens, housing Indian students and convalescent plasma therapy for patients affected by COVID-19.