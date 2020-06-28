e-paper
Integrated amenities’ hubs to come up for travellers on Y’nagar highways

With these entities, highway commuters will be able to plan a designated halt and access all services in one place

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:16 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
To offer basic amenities to travellers crossing Yamunanagar, at least three integrated wayside amenities hubs are set to come up in the district.

The hubs will come up at various entry points of the district and each one will offer a range of essential services such as food courts, healthcare, automotive services, restrooms, fuel stations and shopping centres.

With these entities, highway commuters will be able to plan a designated halt and access all services in one place.

Officials say that this will not only boost the local economy but also lessen the chances of any mishap owing to unauthorised constructions.

District town planner Amit Madhoulia said that the plan, which is currently in the draft phase, will provide these services in a phased manner to the tourists coming to Yamunanagar or crossing the district on their way to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh.

“Pilgrims from across the country travel to Haridwar and most of them cross Yamunanagar on the way and we’ve some religious places in the district too. The district is a big industrial hub and connects Haryana with three neighbouring states. The hub will provide all services on 10 acres of land in an organised manner which will also reduce the risk of accidents caused due to many wayside entities currently functioning in an unorganised manner,” Amit said.

“Kalanaur area, Chhachhrauli road and Fatehpuri village are the major entry points where we are planning to set up these centres. The plan has been approved by the state government and will soon be submitted to the competent authority who will decide the budget and other formalities,” he added.

