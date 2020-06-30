Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana to miss another deadline, may be completed by Sept-end

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:11 IST

The Jagraon Bridge will miss another deadline and is now expected to be completed by September.

The authorities had earlier announced that the bridge would be completed by July-end or the middle of August. The deadline has been extended due to rainy season.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspected the ongoing projects, including Jagraon Bridge, elevated road, Ladhowal Bypass and Jalandhar-Panipat highway (NH-44) on Tuesday.

Sabharwal said, “The MC has directed the contractor to expedite the work, but it is difficult to complete the project by mid of August due to the ensuing rainy season. The bridge can be opened for traffic in the first week of September. However, the road would be developed with hot mix asphalt by end of September.”

The project was first expected to complete by March, but it got delayed due to imposition of curfew. After the work restarted, the authorities claimed that it would be completed by July 30.

In July 2016, the Railways had closed one leg of the bridge leading to traffic chaos in the city.

Since then, residents have been pressurising the district administration to expedite the construction work of the bridge.

‘EXPEDITE WORK ON PROJECTS’

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma has directed NHAI officials to submit a schedule of works to be taken up to expedite work on the projects, including elevated road, Ladhowal Bypass, etc.

He also directed officials to resolve the issue of water accumulation at the Sherpur Chowk and Vardhman Chowk on the Chandigarh Road.

Member, Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, said, a storm sewer line has also been proposed to be built from the Vardhman Chowk to the Buddha Nullah to stop water accumulation at the chowk. Sharma also directed the officials to expedite the work of establishing foot overbridges at different sites.