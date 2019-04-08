Jalandhar priest’s firm sold books, stationary worth Rs1 crore each in 8 schools

‘Sahodaya’, the firm run by Father Anthony Madassary, who was arrested by the Punjab Police with unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.66 crore recently, had sold books and stationary worth Rs 1 crore each in eight schools across Punjab.

As per the details submitted by the priest to the income department, these schools included St. Francis Convent School, Fatehgarh Sahib (Rs 1.25 crore), Little Flower Convent School, Gurdaspur (Rs 1.23 crore), St. Jude Convent School, Nakodar (Rs 1.17 crore) and Sacred Heart Convent School, Patti (Rs 1.12 crore).

The firm sold items worth of Rs 27 crore in 49 schools in Punjab in March this year.

The priest also provided the details of Rs 4.15 crore related to the firm’s sale in various schools in February 2019.

There are 11 schools where the firm sold books and stationary between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Anthony said he is confident that the ongoing probe by inspector general (IG) Praveen Kumar Sinha into his allegations of misappropriation of Rs 6.65 crore against the police will bring out the truth in the matter.

The priest had accused that the police had recovered Rs 16.65 crore from his house and claimed it to be Rs 9.66 crore, while misappropriating the remaining account.

“If they (Punjab police) fail to bring out the truth, I will seek a CBI probe into the matter,” he added.

I-T DEPT SEEK DETAILS OF PURCHASES

The income tax department, which is probing the case now, has sought the details of purchases made by ‘Sahodaya’. The department asked Anthony to submit these details within a week. The priest said that he will submit the details either on Monday or Tuesday.

IG RECORDS STATEMENTS OF ANTHONY’S STAFF

Meanwhile, inspector general Sinha and his team on Sunday visited Anthony’s house in Pratappura village from where the cash was seized. They questioned the priest’s staff members.

Anthony said the Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) was not part of the raiding party.

The team also recorded statements of the bank officials who were present at the house during the raid conducted by Khanna police.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:45 IST