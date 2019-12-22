e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar to have SHE BOXES for women to leave harassment plaints from Jan 1

Jalandhar to have SHE BOXES for women to leave harassment plaints from Jan 1

DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said five teams of the department of social security and development of women and children would be formed and a ‘One-Stop Sakhi Centre’ would be set up

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Jalandhar The Jalandhar district administration will keep in place five SHE BOXES for women to drop in their harassment or other complaints from January 1, 2020. These boxes will be placed at the City railway station, the Cantonment railway station, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter-State Bus Terminal, the district administrative complex and the MC Complex. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said five teams of the department of social security and development of women and children would be formed and a ‘One-Stop Sakhi Centre’ would be set up. These teams will open the boxes daily at a designated time.

“This will be a confidential mechanism. Teams will contact the complainant and ensure that the issue is resolved,” the DC said, adding that the district administration was duty-bound to protect the dignity and honour of women. Jalandhar district programme Amarjeet Singh Bhullar said the project would be expanded to other sub-divisions.

top news
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News