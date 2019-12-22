Jalandhar to have SHE BOXES for women to leave harassment plaints from Jan 1

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:05 IST

Jalandhar The Jalandhar district administration will keep in place five SHE BOXES for women to drop in their harassment or other complaints from January 1, 2020. These boxes will be placed at the City railway station, the Cantonment railway station, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter-State Bus Terminal, the district administrative complex and the MC Complex. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said five teams of the department of social security and development of women and children would be formed and a ‘One-Stop Sakhi Centre’ would be set up. These teams will open the boxes daily at a designated time.

“This will be a confidential mechanism. Teams will contact the complainant and ensure that the issue is resolved,” the DC said, adding that the district administration was duty-bound to protect the dignity and honour of women. Jalandhar district programme Amarjeet Singh Bhullar said the project would be expanded to other sub-divisions.