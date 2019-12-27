JLPL’s Canal View Enclave: Mohali mayor’s construction firm in dock over illegal sewer connection

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:04 IST

Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh is in dock over illegal sewer connection of Canal View Enclave, a 100-acre township developed by his construction firm, JLPL, on Southern bypass.

As per the information, sewage from the enclave is being discharged into the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) sewer lines for long without coming under detection. It was during the civic body’s latest drive to recover sharing charges or external development charges (EDC) from colonisers that the matter came to the fore.

One of the MC officials, who sought to remain anonymous, said a team from civic body’s O&M cell had inspected the area and found that the sewer treatment plant (STP) of the colony was set up within the MC limits. “The staff of the coloniser claimed that they have not applied for a sewer connection as their colony falls outside the MC limits and they had an STP to deal with the waste,” the official said.

“However, on inspecting the STP, we found that it was attached with MC sewer lines and the waste was being released into them illegally,” he added.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had recently directed MC to inspect the sewer connections of colonies just outside the MC limits which were attached with municipal sewer lines illegally.

The civic body is also working to collect EDC from colonisers. In case of Canal View Enclave, MC can recover over ₹10 lakh per acre as EDC from the coloniser, the official said.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar confirmed that her teams have found that sewer connection of Canal View Enclave was illegally attached to the MC lines. “It has come to the fore that waste is being discharged from the colony’s STP into MC sewer lines. If the coloniser fails to get it regularised, action will be taken as per the rules and penalty would be recovered from the coloniser,” she added.

However, Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh claimed he has not received any information in this regard from the Ludhiana MC. “We are working on a large scale and never indulge in such illegal activity. I will look into the matter if something is wrong,” he added. The Canal View Enclave comprises villas, independent floors, freehold plots and commercial sites. Nearly 250 families live in the township.