Journalist out on morning walk molested at Chandigarh’s PU campus, suffers injuries

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:46 IST

A 45-year-old senior journalist suffered injuries after an unidentified man molested her at the rose garden on Panjab University campus on Monday morning.

The victim, who lives on the campus, suffered bruises on her face, lips and arms in the attack. After struggling to escape the man’s hold for 15 minutes, the traumatised victim managed to run away to safety, the police said.

The woman told the police that she had noticed the man following her two days ago.

On Monday, she was out for a walk around 7.30am, when she stopped by the rose garden on campus to click pictures of the flowers readied for the 12th Chrysanthemum Exhibition starting on Tuesday.

“As I was clicking pictures, I sensed someone following me. On turning around, I saw the same man behind me. When he caught my eye, he pointed me towards a bunch of flowers, suggesting I should click those. I then warned him to stop following me, or else I will send his picture to the police,” the woman stated in her complaint.

She said as she warned the man, he pounced on her and molested her. He held her down for 15 minutes until she managed to break free of his grasp and fled on foot.

The woman and her husband later approached the Sector 11 police station, where a case under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354-A (passing sexually coloured remarks), 354-D (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Based on her description, police have released a sketch of the accused, who is suspected to be in the mid-forties. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage on the campus to identify and arrest the molester.

The molester’s sketch released by the police.

GIRL MOLESTED OUTSIDE PEC

Hours after the scribe was sexually harassed, a 19-year-old girl was molested near Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, not far from the PU campus, on Monday.

The victim told the police that she was going to walk through PEC campus to reach her coaching centre. As she started to climb over the college’s boundary wall to take a shortcut, an unidentified man pulled her down and dragged her to the adjacent bushes. The man then molested her before she managed to free herself from his grip and run away.

On her complaint, a case of sexual harassment was registered at the Sector-11 police station.

MAN HELD FOR STALKING HEARING-IMPAIRED WOMAN

A 21-year-old man was on Monday arrested for stalking a 19-year-old hearing impaired woman in Sector 37.

The girl told the police that the accused, Jai Krishan, stalked her often when she would wait to board her school bus and whenever she returned home in the afternoon.

On Sunday, Krishan visited her house and told her father that he wanted to talk to her. But her father censured him and sent him off, police said.

On Monday, the victim and her father approached the Sector 39 police station, who booked Krishan under Section 354-D (follows a woman or tries to contact a woman to foster a personal interaction) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and later released on bail.