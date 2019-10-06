e-paper
Kajauli waterworks: Repeated faults in 50-metre railway stretch holds up project

In last five months, there have been two leakages

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:22 IST
It is the repeated snag in just 50-metre pipeline stretch in 40km-long line that has held up the 200-crore canal water project under Phase 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks. The project was inaugurated on September 28 by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

As reported by HT on Sunday, the latest snag, second in five months, has halted the project’s 29 MGD water supply to Chandigarh since October 2, forcing the municipal corporation (MC) to stop two hours of additional water supply.

Irked, residents said they were expecting better pressure and more hours of water supply. “What is the use of spending so much on a project if it continues to develop leakages,” questioned FOSWAC president Baljinder Singh Bittu.

Railways, GMADA trade charges

Even as Chandigarh residents are suffering, the agencies involved in executing the pipeline are busy trading charges at each other.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had laid the project’s pipeline on the funds given by Chandigarh MC.

The work on 50-metre stretch near Mandoli railway station in Morinda was however executed by engineering wing of Ambala railway division since the area fell in their jurisdiction.

In last five months, there have been two leakages.

The first leakage occurred in April when the project was in trial stage and second one took place four days after the project was inaugurated.

GMADA senior engineer Davinder Singh said, “Since the line on that faulty stretch has been laid by the railways, they should repair it. Also, even after four days, the repair work has not been started, the department should speed up the process.”

Senior divisional engineer of Ambala railway division, Bajrang Goel said, “GMADA’s wrong alignment weakened the pipeline laid by us on that stretch.”

He said, “GMADA has hired an agency to maintain the pipeline for five years. Instead of waiting for the railways, which doesn’t even have a fixed agency, why can’t they immediately start the repair work.”

“If GMADA had problem with railway’s work, why didn’t they take it over from us.The people should not suffer due to conflict between two agencies,” he said

However, Devinder Singh said, “GMADA has written several times to railways to properly repair the pipeline but they keep on blaming us.”  So far, there is no intimation on when the supply will be restored.

Chandigarh News