Kartarpur Corridor issue should not be politicised: Javadekar

Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar who was in Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday said that Guru Nanak taught us to rise above castes and any kind of discrimination, including gender inequality.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar who was in Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday to take part in the ongoing 550th celebrations of Guru Nanak birth anniversary said that the issue of Kartarpur Corridor should not be politicised.

Javadekar paid obeisance at historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib and later he along with Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurated the exhibition dedicated to the first Sikh master in the city. The exhibition was organised by the bureau of outreach and communications, Government of India (GoI).

Speaking on chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s remark that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) will use the passage to promote pro-Khalistan campaign through the corridor, he said we should not politicise everything and learn from the Guru’s teaching of opening our hearts for greater good.

Javadekar said that Guru Nanak taught us to rise above castes and any kind of discrimination, including gender inequality.

He said that Guru Nanak’s four divine journey had brought revolution in the country. Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 9 before inaugurating the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak.

She said that since Pakistan’s decision to charge $20 will limit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to only rich people, Punjab government should bear the fees of pilgrims visiting Kartarpur. She, however, did not say anything on the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly to allow women to perform kirtan at the Golden Temple.

