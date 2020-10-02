Khattar launches one-stop digital platform for info on state’s panchayats

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:32 IST

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched ‘gram darshan’, a digital platform having websites of 6,197 gram panchayats of the state.

“With the launch of gram darshan, details of the completed, ongoing and required development projects of every village in Haryana will be digitally available and people sitting anywhere in the world will be able to see the details while sitting at home,” Khattar said in his inaugural address.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was also present on the occasion.

Both interacted with the sarpanches, panch and gram sachivs of various villages.

Earlier, principal secretary, development and panchayats department, Sudhir Rajpal said key objectives of ‘gram darshan’ are to use information and communication technology to make the gram darshan act as a hub of information for residents in rural areas.

He said the data of 10 panchayats have already been uploaded on the ‘gram darshan’ portal that aims at providing a unique identity to each panchayat. He said every panchayat website would display details of elected representatives, list of public assets, details of assets already created or being created. The panchayats would also upload details of financial assets such as fixed deposits and committed expenses such as salaries etc, he added.