e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar orders suspension of four officials of Karnal tehsil

Khattar orders suspension of four officials of Karnal tehsil

The four were suspended on allegations of corruption, not performing their duty and undue delay in the registration process

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid a surprise visit at the Karnal tehsil office and ordered the suspension of four officials, including the tehsildar, following allegations of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Tehsildar Ravinder Malik, naib tehsildar Hawa Singh Punia, woman patwari Salma and registry clerk Rajbir Singh were suspended on allegations of corruption, not performing their duty and undue delay in the registration process. The CM also asked deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to ensure immediate implementation of his orders and send these officials to report in Chandigarh.

While interacting with mediapersons, the CM said, “I have ordered suspension of the tehsildar, naib tehsildar, patwari and registry clerk as there were allegations of corruption and delay in pending registrations, despite a rule that registration should be done within the same day.”

He said the action will leave a clear message to government officials in the state that any negligence in duty and corruption will not be tolerated.

The CM also inspected the office of tehsildar, naib tehsildar, patwari and E-Disha Kendra and interacted with people who came to the tehsil office. He urged people to inform him or other senior officials if any official asks for a bribe.

However, soon after the CM’s order tehsidar Ravinder could be seen finishing the pending files on his desk.

Earlier, home and urban local bodies minister Anil Vij had paid a surprise visit to the Karnal municipal corporation office and ordered suspension of five officials, including the district town planner on similar allegations.

top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News