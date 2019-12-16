Khattar orders suspension of four officials of Karnal tehsil

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:09 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid a surprise visit at the Karnal tehsil office and ordered the suspension of four officials, including the tehsildar, following allegations of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Tehsildar Ravinder Malik, naib tehsildar Hawa Singh Punia, woman patwari Salma and registry clerk Rajbir Singh were suspended on allegations of corruption, not performing their duty and undue delay in the registration process. The CM also asked deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to ensure immediate implementation of his orders and send these officials to report in Chandigarh.

While interacting with mediapersons, the CM said, “I have ordered suspension of the tehsildar, naib tehsildar, patwari and registry clerk as there were allegations of corruption and delay in pending registrations, despite a rule that registration should be done within the same day.”

He said the action will leave a clear message to government officials in the state that any negligence in duty and corruption will not be tolerated.

The CM also inspected the office of tehsildar, naib tehsildar, patwari and E-Disha Kendra and interacted with people who came to the tehsil office. He urged people to inform him or other senior officials if any official asks for a bribe.

However, soon after the CM’s order tehsidar Ravinder could be seen finishing the pending files on his desk.

Earlier, home and urban local bodies minister Anil Vij had paid a surprise visit to the Karnal municipal corporation office and ordered suspension of five officials, including the district town planner on similar allegations.