e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar targets Hooda at Baroda rallies

Khattar targets Hooda at Baroda rallies

Khattar said the Congress has been reduced only to Hooda and his family

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala during a rally at Bhainswal Kalan on Saturday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala during a rally at Bhainswal Kalan on Saturday. (HT Photo)
         

Beginning a joint campaign for the November 3 Baroda byelection, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala trained guns at leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday.

Addressing a rally at Bhainswal Kalan, Khattar said the Congress was reduced only to Hooda and his family. “Hooda claimed to be your well-wisher and I want to tell you that, I am also yours if you will accept me. My native village falls under the Meham constituency which is adjacent to the Baroda constituency. If you elect our candidate, I will bring more developmental projects to the constituency,” he said.

Dushyant said Hooda claimed that no one could snatch the steering wheel from him. “I want to tell Hooda sahib that the Congress has given steering wheel to Randeep Singh Surjewala. He (Hooda) and his son have no respect in the Congress,” Dushyant said, adding that during Hooda’s government farmers were given ₹2-3 cheques for crop loss.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Hooda said chief minister and others on his side are obsessed with attacking him. “The CM and his ministers do not have any work to show and no plan to share. The ruling party is trying to get votes by talking about non-issues and making personal comments against me. The people of Baroda have made up their mind to defeat the BJP-JJP by a huge margin,” he said.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In