Khattar tells sportspersons to start preparing for Khelo India-2021

Khattar tells sportspersons to start preparing for Khelo India-2021

Inaugurates synthetic track at Chaudhary Charan Singh agri varsity

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said over 12,000 sportspersons from across the country will participate in 20 different events during the Khelo India Games-2021 to be held at Panchkula.

Speaking after inaugurating a synthetic track, constructed at a cost of ₹4.65 crore, at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Khattar called upon the sportspersons to start preparing for the Khelo India event so that they can perform well.

The CM said the Khelo India programme is being run for sportspersons up to the age of 19, and it helps sportspersons to make their mark at the national and international level by practicing in their teens.

“These competitions are usually held in November or December under Khelo India, but this time it was not possible due to Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, Haryana will host these games in the coming year,” said Khattar, who also inaugurated the International Scientists’ Hostel in the university.

Haryana assembly deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University vice-chancellor Professor Samar Singh were among others present on this occasion.

