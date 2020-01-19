Minor girl steals handbag of groom’s mother at Chandigarh hotel

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:45 IST

A minor girl suspected to be working along with a man stole a handbag containing jewellery and ‘shagun’ during a wedding at The Toy Hotel in Sector 34, Chandigarh, police said on Saturday.

The handbag belonged to Shashi Sharma, a resident of Sector 15, who was hosting her son’s marriage function at the hotel on Friday. The groom is a chartered accountant and works in Pune.

Shashi’s nephew Shubham Sharma told police that the handbag contained a 60 gram gold necklace and seven silver rings besides ₹50,000. He said Shashi had left it at some spot in the banquet hall while leaving for some work. When she returned, it was missing.

While examining the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage, a girl, aged around 10 years, was seen leaving the hotel with the handbag on her right shoulder. She was seen following a man.

Shubham said it appeared the girl was being guided by the man, and she blended with the gathering at the wedding before fleeing with the bag.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems to be the handiwork of professional thieves. The involvement of a gang cannot be ruled out. Our teams are trying to identify them,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charanjeet Singh Virk.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

Even the Mohali police are on the lookout for a gang of juveniles committing similar thefts at weddings. In the most recent case, a bag containing ₹4.8 lakh was stolen during a function at a resort in Sector 102 last Sunday. The CCTV footage showed a few children roaming near the table where the bag was kept, before it went missing.

PAST CASES

January 12: A gang of juveniles flee with a bag containing ₹4.8 lakh at a wedding in a resort at Sector 102, Mohali

November 29: A bag containing gold ornaments and cash stolen from a wedding reception in Sector 37

October 25: A bag containing jewellery and money stolen during a wedding at a marriage palace in Zirakpur

October 5: A couple of thieves decamp with jewellery and ‘shagun’ from a marriage ceremony at Khukhrain Bhawan in Sector 35