Home / Chandigarh / Kin of dhaba owner murdered by helper awarded ₹10-lakh relief

Kin of dhaba owner murdered by helper awarded ₹10-lakh relief

Assamese man was killed by his helper after an altercation at the former’s dhaba in Sector 42 in July, 2016.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:12 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The 19-year-old was awarded “rigorous imprisonment for life with possibility of remission, commutation etc.,” and directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 on August 5 this year.
The 19-year-old was awarded “rigorous imprisonment for life with possibility of remission, commutation etc.,” and directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 on August 5 this year.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four years after a 55-year-old dhaba owner was murdered by his helper, the District Legal States Authority (DLSA) has awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation to his family.

Mahipal, who hailed from Assam, was killed by his 19-year-old helper, at his dhaba near the powerhouse in Sector 42 on July 1, 2016.

Mahipal’s son, Eshwar Taal, who along with his brother and father ran the dhaba, had found the latter lying dead with his throat slit and the helper, also from Assam, missing. An FIR in this regard was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the youth, then a minor.

Four years later, on August 5, 2020, a district court convicted the teenager and awarded him “rigorous imprisonment for life with possibility of remission, commutation etc.,” and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court had also recommended compensation to the family and forwarded the case to the DLSA.

“After the file was forwarded to DLSA on August 11, the family was contacted. They had shifted to Assam and reached Chandigarh on September 3,” said Ashok Kumar Mann, chief judicial magisterate-cum- secretary, DLSA Chandigarh.

“In view of the meagre income of the family of the deceased, coupled with other social and economic aspects, compensation of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to them,” he said.

