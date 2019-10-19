Kotkapura firing: Umranangal seeking call details to pressure SIT members, govt tells court

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:53 IST

The state government has told the Faridkot district and sessions court, hearing the October 2015 Kotkapura firing case that an accused, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, seeking call details of members of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case was meant to intimidate officers. Umranangal had filed an application seeking these details in the court of district and sessions judge Harpal Singh on September 27.

“It is well-settled that a vague submission that certain documents are required for the purpose of defence and cross-examination is not sufficient for summoning such documents under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The applicant cannot be permitted a fishing and roving inquiry on the vague plea that certain records are necessary for their defence. The present application is sheer abuse of process and liable to be dismissed,” the state said in its reply.

Umranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma had also filed applications seeking a status report of the first information report (FIR) registered by then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher on October 14, 2015 after the firing incident. In reply to this plea, the state has said that investigation in FIR number 192 dated October 14, 2015, is still on. To date, no charge-sheet or report has been filled in court. The hearing in the case has now been adjourned to November 1.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:53 IST