e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Kotkapura firing: Umranangal seeking call details to pressure SIT members, govt tells court

Umranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma had also filed applications seeking a status report of the first information report (FIR) registered by then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher on October 14, 2015 after the firing incident

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has told the Faridkot district and sessions court, hearing the October 2015 Kotkapura firing case that an accused, suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, seeking call details of members of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case was meant to intimidate officers. Umranangal had filed an application seeking these details in the court of district and sessions judge Harpal Singh on September 27.

“It is well-settled that a vague submission that certain documents are required for the purpose of defence and cross-examination is not sufficient for summoning such documents under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The applicant cannot be permitted a fishing and roving inquiry on the vague plea that certain records are necessary for their defence. The present application is sheer abuse of process and liable to be dismissed,” the state said in its reply.

Umranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma had also filed applications seeking a status report of the first information report (FIR) registered by then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher on October 14, 2015 after the firing incident. In reply to this plea, the state has said that investigation in FIR number 192 dated October 14, 2015, is still on. To date, no charge-sheet or report has been filled in court. The hearing in the case has now been adjourned to November 1.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:53 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News