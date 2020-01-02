Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind Manna murder: Police

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020

Muktsar police on Thursday said Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of history-sheeter Manpreet Manna. The police have also recovered the weapons used in the attack.

Addressing a press conference, Gurmail Singh, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation), said, “During the investigation, we found that Lawrence Bishnoi gang is responsible for killing Manna. A member of Lawrence Bishnoi group, Ankit Bhadu, was killed in an encounter. Bishnoi gang suspected that Manna had turned a police informer and got Ankit killed. So, they hatched a plan to kill Manna.”

The SP said, “Rohit supplied weapons to them. Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Gonadara, Raju Bishodi, Kapil, Rahul, Rajan and Rajesh have been nominated in connection with the case. We have also recovered three pistols and 15 live cartridges from them. The matter is being probed.”

Muktsar police had brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Gondara from Rajasthan jails on production warrant in December and produced them in court. Lawrence and Rohit, who are on police remand, will be produced in court on Friday.

Manna, 35, was shot dead when he was coming out of a gym in Malout in evening on December 2. His aide Jackie had also sustained injuries in the attack. Soon after the attack, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for the murder. A post on Facebook claimed that Manna was killed by gangster Raju Bhisodi because he had turned a police informer.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy ) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Malout police station.