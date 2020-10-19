e-paper
Less than 20% students turn up to attend opening day of school in Punjab’s Amritsar, Jalandhar

Parents not willing to take risk of sending wards amid Covid-19 pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:08 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Amritsar undergoing thermal scanning and sanitising their hands before heading for their classes on Monday.
Barely 20% of the total students of Classes 9 to 12 attended school in Amritsar district on Monday after the Punjab government implemented a graded return to normalcy following a seven-month lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students were permitted to attend school with parental consent and by following the Covid-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using hand sanitisers.

The schools have been directed not to make attendance of students compulsory and to continue online classes along with offline.

Mandeep Kaur, the principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mall Road, Amritsar, said, “1,600 students are enrolled in Classes 9-12 but less than 20% of them attended school on Monday. Since we were not aware about the number of students coming, all faculty members were called on Monday but we will soon restrict the number of teachers according to the turnout.”

Dr Anita Bhalla, the principal of Bhavan’s SL Public School, said, “Less than 15% of the students came to school but more students are expected in the coming days. The school is following safety measures. Since the turnout is low, only one-third of the faculty members will be coming to school.” social

ONLINE OPTION REMAINS OPEN

About 10% parents submitted the consent letter, enabling their children to attend school in Jalandhar district on Monday.

District education officer (secondary) Harinder Pal Singh said many parents had come to school to review arrangements and the authorities hoped to see the strength grow in the coming days.

“In each school, five to eight students of Classes 9-12 were present. We ensured all precautions. The district has over 53,000 registered students in Classes 9-12 in 273 schools. Of them, only 5,000 attended class on Monday,” the DEO said.

The situation was similar in private schools. Montgomery Guru Nanak Teachers Association president Kranti Ghuman said that 45 students attended class at the MGN Adarsh Nagar school on Monday.

A private school teacher said as the option of online classes for students is still open and almost all students have a gadget to attend the class, so most parents chose to play it safe.

Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh, said that the state government and schools had put all responsibility on parents by asking them to fill a form, saying in case a child tests positive, they will be responsible.

(With inputs by Jatinder Mahal)

