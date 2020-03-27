e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor vends in Haryana to stay shut till April 14

Liquor vends in Haryana to stay shut till April 14

Earlier, officials had feared that closure of liquor vends for almost three weeks would make regular drinkers sway towards poor quality and harmful intoxicants

chandigarh Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Under fire from several quarters, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to shut down liquor vends across the state.

The shutdown will come into effect Thursday midnight and remain in force till April 14.

Despite going into a statewide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government had decided to keep the liquor vends open. “The idea was to not deprive people of liquor when they would remain confined in their homes for weeks. It was a practical move,’’ said an excise official.

The officials said they feared that closure of liquor vends for almost three weeks would make regular drinkers sway towards poor quality and harmful intoxicants, including bootleg.

Meanwhile, former Haryana minister and AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the BJP-JJP regime for keeping liquor shops open during a health crisis. “Instead of dawa (medicine), the government is promoting daru (liquor). This is highly unfortunate,’’ Surjewala said in a statement.

top news
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news