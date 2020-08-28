e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown effect: Restrictions, police presence block drug supply in Chandigarh

Lockdown effect: Restrictions, police presence block drug supply in Chandigarh

Only 100 NDPS cases have so far been registered in different police stations of the city since January this year

chandigarh Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:40 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The city had seen 226 drug cases in the first eight months of 2019, 167 cases in 2018, 244 cases in 2017, 144 cases in 2016, and 173 in 2015.
The city had seen 226 drug cases in the first eight months of 2019, 167 cases in 2018, 244 cases in 2017, 144 cases in 2016, and 173 in 2015. (HT PHOTO)
         

Restrictions on inter-state movement and increased police presence on the ground seems to have snapped the drug supply chain in the city as the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the city has come down drastically this year.

As per the Chandigarh police records, only 100 NDPS cases have so far been registered in different police stations of the city since January this year. This is also the lowest number of drug cases registered in the last five years.

The city had seen 226 drug cases in the first eight months of 2019, 167 cases in 2018, 244 cases in 2017, 144 cases in 2016, and 173 in 2015.

Acting senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vineet Kumar said, “We had managed to break the supply chain of the drugs and even arrested a few big suppliers in 2019. There has been a consistent effort by the police to not allow peddlers to build their supply chain again.”

He added, “The increased patrolling owing to the pandemic, restrictions on interstate movement and night curfew have also worked as deterrents to drug peddling.”

Hindustantimes

101 ARRESTED SINCE JANUARY

As per the UT police, as many as 34 persons were arrested in 31 drug cases in March, April and May, when complete lockdown was in place. Since January, 101 persons were arrested under the NDPS Act, of which 11 were women drug peddlers.

SUPPLY OF VIALS REGISTERED DIP

Medicinal drugs, such as injections of Buprenorphine, Pheniramine Maleate, are popular owing to easy availability and low cost. This year police recovered 529 such banned vials from addicts. In 2019, a total of 1,633 vials were recovered while in 2018, 4,193 vials were seized.

Heroin and opium recoveries have also seen a dip this year. As per police records, 1.5kg heroin was recovered this year as compared to 3.1kg in 2019 and 1.4 kg in 2018. The opium recovery stood at 500gm this year against 934gm in 2019 and 3.9kg in 2018.

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In