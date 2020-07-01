Lower courts’ functioning to remain restricted till further orders

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:29 IST

The high court has continued with restricted functioning of the trial courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

A communication from the high court administration said that courts can allow filing of all types of cases, as ordered on June 10. However, a decision regarding which categories are to be allowed will be taken by the district and sessions judge concerned, taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 situation in that area. The arrangement will continue till further orders.

Since lockdown started in March, courts in both the states and Chandigarh are working in restricted manner and taking up cases mostly through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the high court said that cases which had been listed after March 24, through mentioning and had been adjourned for July, will be taken up on the dates fixed earlier. This comes in wake of HC ordering listing of cases fixed in July, between August and October 31.