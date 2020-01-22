LS speaker: Lawmakers stalling House proceedings worrying sign

chandigarh

The Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha proceedings have been falling prey to frequent disruptions, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday, describing the lawmakers stalling House proceedings as “a matter of deep worry for the nation”.

Addressing the 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the concluding session of the two-day orientation programme held to train the newly elected legislators about the assembly rules, the Lok Sabha speaker also described as “worrying” the trend of Lok Sabha and assembly sessions durations across the country becoming shorter.

“Vidhan Sabha aur Lok Sabha hungamo ki bhent chadti jaa rahi hai. Yeh desh ke liye bahut chinta ka vishay hai (The proceedings of the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha are falling prey to disruptions. This is an issue of huge worry before the nation,” Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker’s telling comments come days ahead of the Union government convening the budget session of the Parliament.

In the 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabha House, including nine women legislators, there are 44 first-time legislators. As many as 46 MLAs have won assembly elections more than once. The 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha was constituted in November last year after the BJP and JJP formed the coalition government in the wake of a fractured mandate.

Referring to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies as “temples of democracy” built for discussing burning issues concerning the nation by the elected representatives, Birla said instead of holding debates in the House, the lawmakers resort to disruptions due to which the durations of the sessions was becoming shorter continuously.

According to Birla, even perception of the people is that instead of “discussions, dialogue and debate” the lawmakers resort to causing “disturbance” in the House. “That’s the reason behind dip in the sittings of the House. And that is what people also feel,” Birla, who represents Kota Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan, said.

Underlining the need of smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and assemblies to help the elected representatives raise issues of their constituencies, he wondered how the lawmakers will be able to debate issues due to shorter House sittings.

The people, he said, have huge expectations from their MPs and MLAs, who apprise the government of the ground realities and the problems people face.

“But if the House sittings are shorter, Lok Sabha and assembly proceedings are stalled, in that case how and where the elected representatives will hold debate,” he asked, calling upon the lawmakers to change this tendency of disrupting House proceedings.

“We must resolve not to waste even a minute of the House. Let there be heated debates and discussions, but smooth functioning of the House must be our top priority. And the executive must take the opposition along,” Birla added.