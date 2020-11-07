e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college adopts 32 villages to make them stubble-burning free

Ludhiana college adopts 32 villages to make them stubble-burning free

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has surveyed villages in Doraha, Samrala and Sahnewal block and identified villages more prone to stubble burning

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has adopted 32 villages this year and resolved to make them stubble-burning free. The team, under the guidance of the management and principal, is moving from door to door to convince farmers to adopt agricultural machinery.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has appreciated the efforts of the college management for contributing to this noble cause.

The team of extension cell has surveyed villages in Doraha, Samrala and Sahnewal block and identified villages more prone to stubble burning. The cell is motivating farmers of these to avail of the services being offered by the college to upgrade their agricultural knowledge.

It has also given a call to farmers for effective utilisation of natural resources and efficient management of crop residue for sustainable agriculture and safeguarding the environment.

The villages that have been adopted include Ghulal, Bijlipur, Lal Kalan , Kubba, Khattran, Balala, Lopon , Khaira , Neelon, Chak, Rampur, Chak Sarwan Nath, Panglian, Mehdoodan, Pangalian, Madpur, Mutton, Khattran, Ghulal, Bhagpur, Barwala, Bhagwanpura, Bharthala, Ajnaud, Tibba, Majara, Umdepur, Daburjee, Bhathal, Gidri, Raul and Dugri.

The cell, in order to provide a practical solution to the problem of scant machinery with marginal farmers, is supplying happy seeders, mulchers, rotodrill, MB Plough, zero till and super seeders with the assistance of the agriculture department and CII Foundation.

The cell had adopted seven villages of Samrala block last year and made them stubble-burning free.

This year, despite the Covid pandemic, the volunteers went from door-to-door and convinced farmers to adopt agri-machinery. The team given machines to farmers daily basis and maintain accountability as well.

Harpratap Brar, general secretary of the college management committee of Guru Nanak National College, said, “We are motivating the farmers to avail the services being offered by the college for their agricultural knowledge up-gradation.”

