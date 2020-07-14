e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Cycle and parts manufacturers’ body calls for ban on import of Chinese products

Ludhiana: Cycle and parts manufacturers’ body calls for ban on import of Chinese products

Earlier, All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) had sent a list of parts including reflectors and alloy rims currently being imported from China, to the government proposing the same to be placed under restricted category

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/HT)
         

At a time when the cycle industry is reeling under slowdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) has sought a ban on import of cycle and cycle parts from China.

Members of the association conducted a meeting on Monday and wrote to Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Som Prakash, in this regard. Senior vice-president of the association, Gurcharan Singh Jamco, vice-president Satnam Singh Makkar, cashier Achhru Ram Gupta, secretary Harsimerjit Singh Lucky and joint secretary Valati Ram Durga also participated in the meeting.

General Secretary of the association, Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, said, “The bicycle industry is facing crisis and will be able to survive and flourish only if the government bans import of cycles and its parts from China. This way, the government would also help the industry become ‘Aatma Nirbhar’.”

Propaganda secretary RS Sarhali said, “There are few items on which ban cannot be imposed due to agreements which were made in the past. But, the government can increase duty/fee on import of such items. The Ludhiana industry is capable of manufacturing parts which are being imported from China and by imposing a ban, it will increase demand for local products.”

Earlier, All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) had sent a list of parts including reflectors and alloy rims currently being imported from China, to the government proposing the same to be placed under restricted category.

