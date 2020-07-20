e-paper
Ludhiana DC visits Civil Hospital to check Covid-19 facilities

Ludhiana DC visits Civil Hospital to check Covid-19 facilities

Says bed capacity in level-1 Covid control centres for non-critical patients had been increased to 1,200, and at level-2 centres (for severe cases) to 450

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma visited the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Monday.
Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma visited the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Monday. (Hindustan Times)
         

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma visited the Civil Hospital here on Monday to check arrangements for Covid-19 treatment and interacted with the doctors, urging them to do their best to be of service to patients.

The district administration, Sharma said, was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to local residents. The bed capacity in level-1 Covid control centres for non-critical patients had been increased to 1,200, and at level-2 centres (for severe cases) to 450. The capacity of isolation wards in private hospitals was 84. The government had also tied up with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital, SPS Hospital, and Deep Hospital for treatment of patients, he added.

Sharma urged the residents to follow all government directions in the interest of the society and not panic. He also assured them that the district administration and the Punjab government was keeping close watch on all cases.

Persons with Covid-like symptoms should get tested at government hospitals free of cost, he advised. Those testing positive but asymptomatic could be sent for home isolation if they had a separate room with an attached bathroom.

Covid was just a form of influenza, and should not be perceived as a social stigma, Sharma added.

The only way people could save themselves from Covid was by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The maximum number of tests were being conducted, Sharma added, assuring the people that they should not worry.

The DC also took time to pay a visit to the NGO Ann Jal Sewa Trust and stopped at their canteen within the Civil Hospital premises for some time.

