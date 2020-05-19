Ludhiana doctors, paramedics stage protest over substandard masks as Covid-19 spreads through their ranks

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:17 IST

A day after two more civil hospital employees tested positive for Covid-19, doctors and paramedical staff staged a protest against the substandard face masks being provided to them.

The doctors had earlier raised the issue of poor quality PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits.

The health staff alleged that the N-95 mask was of substandard quality, which provided them with no protection.

The protesting employees refused to join duty until they were provided good quality masks and PPE kits.

So far, one former doctor and four ward attendants have contracted Covid-19.

As many as 22 people tested positive for the disease on Monday.

They include two accused of sodomy and rape, respectively; six under trials lodged in Brostal jail; two civil hospital employees; two railway protection force (RPF) employees; one contact of a patient found positive at a flu corner and five other cases from different parts of the district.

A health personnel holds up the masks being provided to frontline workers. ( HT PHOTO )

NURSES DEMAND PAY RAISE

Meanwhile, 15 contractual nurses working at the isolation centre and flu corner of the civil hospital staged a protest and demanded a salary hike.

They accused the authorities of not testing them for Covid-19. The protesting nurses said that they had come in contact with infected ward attendants and patients who could be asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers.