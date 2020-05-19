e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana doctors, paramedics stage protest over substandard masks as Covid-19 spreads through their ranks

Ludhiana doctors, paramedics stage protest over substandard masks as Covid-19 spreads through their ranks

So far, one former doctor and four ward attendants have contracted Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Doctors and paramedics staging a protest against the health department at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Doctors and paramedics staging a protest against the health department at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A day after two more civil hospital employees tested positive for Covid-19, doctors and paramedical staff staged a protest against the substandard face masks being provided to them.

The doctors had earlier raised the issue of poor quality PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits.

The health staff alleged that the N-95 mask was of substandard quality, which provided them with no protection.

The protesting employees refused to join duty until they were provided good quality masks and PPE kits.

So far, one former doctor and four ward attendants have contracted Covid-19.

As many as 22 people tested positive for the disease on Monday.

They include two accused of sodomy and rape, respectively; six under trials lodged in Brostal jail; two civil hospital employees; two railway protection force (RPF) employees; one contact of a patient found positive at a flu corner and five other cases from different parts of the district.

A health personnel holds up the masks being provided to frontline workers.
A health personnel holds up the masks being provided to frontline workers. ( HT PHOTO  )

NURSES DEMAND PAY RAISE

Meanwhile, 15 contractual nurses working at the isolation centre and flu corner of the civil hospital staged a protest and demanded a salary hike.

They accused the authorities of not testing them for Covid-19. The protesting nurses said that they had come in contact with infected ward attendants and patients who could be asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In