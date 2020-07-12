Ludhiana man offered legal help, duped of ₹1.60 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:12 IST

A man purporting to be the chairman of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) and duping a Haibowal resident of ₹1.60 lakh by offering legal assistance to fight cases was booked by the Division Number 5 police on Sunday.

Kunwar Onkar Singh Narula, 45, of Ludhiana, had claimed he had close links with the Punjab chief minister (CM) and assured Rajesh Kumar Modgil of Raghuveer Park, Haibowal Kalan, that he would help him with a bounced cheque case filed against a man in the Ludhiana court.

Modgil had complained to police that he had met Narula at the New Court Complex in August 2019 where the latter had introduced himself as PSHRC chairman with close links to the CM and assured him that he would get his money back.

After asking for ₹1.60 as fee, Narula had allegedly told Moudgil that he would help him with a property dispute case, and went incommunicado after receiving the money.

When he investigated the case on his own, Modgil found out that Narula had lied to him and complained to the police.

Narula is reportedly heading a non-government organisation, Punjab Human Rights Protection Council.

Assistant sub inspector Kuldeep Singh said a case had been lodged under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and efforts were being made to arrest Nagpal.