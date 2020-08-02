e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police recover 2 lakh litres of spurious liquor, 2 held

Ludhiana police recover 2 lakh litres of spurious liquor, 2 held

Police conducted a raid at a spot near the Sutlej riverbank following a tip-off and found the liquor hidden there and made the two arrests

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
File photo of the anti smuggling wing of the police destroying illicit country made liquor near Sutlej river in Ludhiana in June this year.
File photo of the anti smuggling wing of the police destroying illicit country made liquor near Sutlej river in Ludhiana in June this year.(HT Photo)
         

In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturers following the deaths of 86 persons in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala the Ludhiana police on Saturday recovered two lakh litres of lahan and 55 litres of other varieties of spurious liquor. Two men involved in the racket also arrested but six of their accomplices managed to escape.

Those arrested have been identified as Surjit Singh and Om Parkash of Villagr Rajapur and the others absconding are Gurcharan Singh, Soni, Paramjit Singh of Rajapur village, and Gurnam Singh, Balvir Singh and Jagir Singh of Bholewal Jadid village.

Lahan, a yellow coloured viscose is raw material for producing illicit liquor and has to be distilled on fire. It contains ethyl alcohol.

Assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh said police acted on a tipoff and found the liquor hidden at a spot near the Sutlej riverbank.

A case under sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at the Ladhowal police station.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the Ludhiana police had initiated a special drive against illicit liquor. All station house officers had been directed to immediately start operations to bust the racket in their areas within the next 24 hours.

All gazetted officers and SHOs would be held responsible if any such activity was reported in their areas

He said police had initiated a special drive against liquor smuggling on May 18, arresting 201 men involved in bootlegging in 270 cases.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In